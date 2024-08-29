Jason Miller to Newsmax: There Was No Arlington Altercation

Jason Miller, senior adviser to Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Thursday that mainstream media reports of an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery involving the Republican presidential nominee's campaign staff this week were "completely blown out of proportion."

Miller blamed the incident on a "rogue bureaucrat," adding that Trump's entourage followed the rules of the event.

Trump was invited by some of the Gold Star families of the 13 service members killed in the Kabul airport bombing in Afghanistan to take part in a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the third anniversary on Monday.

"President Trump joined as a former commander in chief and future commander in chief. This is something that would be very appropriate for him to do to honor the fallen soldiers," Miller said on "National Report."

"And then when they were continuing to walk on, there was a rogue bureaucrat, someone who works there, that tried to stand in the way of the Trump folks. And there was no altercation; that was completely blown out of proportion. But everything followed the understanding of what the rules were for that event."

Just another case of distraction clouding the real issue, Miller said.

"Here's the important thing. Where was Joe Biden? He was at the beach. Where was Kamala Harris? She was doing debate prep. That is shameful," Miller said. "It was because of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — and remember, Kamala Harris was the last one in the room — that these 13 service members are dead. They have blood on their hands.

"They should have at least been there to at least have the courage to show up and tell those 13, the families of those 13 slain service members, that they regret their fateful decision and that they honor and cherish their memories. The fact that no one from these families has heard from Kamala Harris or Joe Biden in three years is shameful."

