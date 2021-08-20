×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Twitter | Taliban | ADL | Afghanistan

Anti-Defamation League Urges Twitter to Remove Taliban Accounts

Anti-Defamation League Urges Twitter to Remove Taliban Accounts
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO, Anti-Defamation League (Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA via AP Images)

By    |   Friday, 20 August 2021 04:04 PM

The Anti-Defamation League is urging Twitter and other social media companies to remove accounts connected to the Taliban, saying it can locate about a dozen active Taliban accounts currently on Twitter.

''There’s no rational reason for the Taliban, a terror group hell-bent on imposing their punitive version of governance on the people of Afghanistan and all those who speak out against their brutality, to be allowed to be on Twitter in an attempt to sanitize their image,'' ADL chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement to The Washington Post.

Analysts like Rita Katz of SITE Intelligence Group, an organization that monitors extremism on the internet, told the Post that ''the Taliban of today is immensely savvy with technology and social media — nothing like the group it was 20 years ago.''

They analysts note that the Taliban skirt the rules on social media by avoiding outright hate speech and calls for violence in their posts. 

She added, ''The Taliban is clearly threading the needle regarding social media content policies and is not yet crossing the very distinct policy-violating lines that [former President Donald] Trump crossed.''

However, Katz says, ''This doesn’t mean at all that the Taliban shouldn’t be removed from social media, because the waves of propaganda and messaging it is spreading — permissible as it may seem by some content policy standards — is fueling a newly emboldened and extremely dangerous global Islamist militant movement.''

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Anti-Defamation League is urging Twitter and other social media companies to remove accounts connected to the Taliban, saying it can locate about a dozen active Taliban accounts currently on Twitter. ''There's no rational reason for the Taliban, a terror group hell-bent...
Twitter, Taliban, ADL, Afghanistan
235
2021-04-20
Friday, 20 August 2021 04:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved