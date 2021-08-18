Taliban 'Mocking' Biden With Press Blitz

Politicos are doing a double-take after witnessing the strange public relations blitz deployed Tuesday by the Taliban — a terror group responsible for untold atrocities and now in control of Afghanistan — just hours after President Joe Biden briefly emerged from Camp David to address Kabul’s collapse — without taking questions — and then departed again for the presidential retreat.

As Afghanistan fell in a matter of days to the Taliban’s blitz offensive, Biden and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki were largely silent, with Biden at Camp David and Psaki on vacation, her email address reportedly only sending back out-of-office replies to reporters inquiring about the U.S.’ chaotic withdrawal.