Tulsi Gabbard: Biden's Defense of Ukraine Will Hurt American People

Former Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard slammed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for being hypocritical with their defense of Ukraine.

Biden on Tuesday announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia for what he said was the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine, and vowed steeper punishments ahead if Russia continues its aggression.

"Biden/Harris tell us we must bear the cost to defend freedom in Ukraine. But while you & your family struggle with higher prices, the Power Elite won't suffer at all," Gabbard tweeted early Wednesday morning.

"And if the conflict goes nuclear, they'll be safe in cushy, massive bunkers while you & your loved ones fry."

Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii, attached to her tweet a snippet of her Tuesday night appearance on Fox News. She told host Tucker Carlson that the sanctions will not hurt the "Power Elite" in both the U.S. or Russia, and warned that Putin will retaliate by attempting cyberattacks against financial institutions.

"The reality is that these sanctions don't work," Gabbard said on Fox News. "What we do know is that they will increase suffering and hardship for the American people.

"This is the whole problem with the Biden administration. They are so focused on, How do we punish Putin? that they don't care and are not focused on what is actually in the best interests of the American people.

"These sanctions are not going to cost [Biden] or Kamala Harris or the power elite in this country, even the power elite in Russia. It is the people who will suffer. The American people. The Russian people.

"People here at home working hard every single day facing those drastically increasing prices at the gas pump, facing increasing costs at the supermarket, impacting our supply chain."