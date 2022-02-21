Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to Speak at CPAC

Former Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard will be a guest speaker at this week's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.

Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii, has blasted President Joe Biden and the administration over the Russia-Ukraine crisis and for announcing that a Black woman will replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

She has also criticized the mainstream media for its lack of coverage regarding special counsel John Durham's probe into the Trump-Russia investigation.

Gabbard is scheduled to be a "special guest" at the 2022 Ronald Reagan Dinner on Friday night. The event, with keynote speaker Glenn Beck, is sold out.

One CPAC spokeswoman told the Washington Examiner that having a popular Democrat speak at the group’s main is an "extraordinary event."

Former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and March Rubio, R-Fla., and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also are set to speak during the four-day CPAC conference, which begins Thursday.

The former president is scheduled to give a speech Saturday evening.

Gabbard last month criticized Biden for the reason he chose Vice President Kamala Harris to join him on the national ticket, and for pledging to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Biden chose Harris as his VP because of the color of her skin and sex — not qualification. She's been a disaster," Gabbard tweeted early Monday. "Now he promises to choose Supreme Court nominee on the same criteria. Identity politics is destroying our country."

Last week, Gabbard took to social media to warn of the dangers presented "by the likes [of] Hillary Clinton and her cohorts in Deep State and mainstream media."

"Durham probe further proves that the greatest threat to our democracy is not some foreign country, but rather the Power Elite, led by the likes [of] Hillary Clinton and her cohorts in Deep State and mainstream media," Gabbard wrote.

Gabbard ran in the 2020 Democrat Party presidential primary. She ended her campaign in March 2020 and endorsed Biden.

Despite that, Gabbard was not invited to speak at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.