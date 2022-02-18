Tulsi Gabbard: Democracy Threatened by 'Power Elite,' Mainstream Media

Former Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard took to social media Friday morning to warn of the dangers presented "by the likes [of] Hillary Clinton and her cohorts in Deep State and mainstream media."

Gabbard, the former Hawaii lawmaker who ran for president in 2020, tweeted a snippet of her recent appearance on Fox News and commented on special counsel John Durham's investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

"Durham probe further proves that the greatest threat to our democracy is not some foreign country, but rather the Power Elite, led by the likes [of] Hillary Clinton and her cohorts in Deep State and mainstream media," Gabbard wrote.

Attorney Michael Sussmann has been indicted by Durham for making false statements to the FBI. The indictment said Sussmann falsely stated to the general counsel that he was not bringing alleged allegations of a secret channel of communications between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank on behalf of any client at a time he worked for the Clinton campaign.

Gabbard, speaking as a moderate in a party increasingly taken over by progressives, said the mainstream media has been protecting the Clintons.

"The mainstream media has been intentionally burying this story. This should be distressing to all Americans," Gabbard said on Fox News. "Just seeing how all this has been playing out recently and over the last year has only further reinforced that.

"The real question that we're gonna be left with now is: Will [Hillary Clinton] and her co-conspirators actually be held accountable for their actions in undermining our democracy. These are very serious concerns that we need to continue to push to the forefront to do our best to make sure that that accountability actually happens."

Clinton, who initially ignored questions about possible spying of the Clinton campaign, commented on the Durham probe with a tweet on Tuesday.

She insisted Vanity Fair had published "a good debunking" of allegations that her 2016 presidential campaign had indirectly funded efforts to spy on White House servers and the Trump campaign. She dismissed those claims as the "latest nonsense" about her emanating from the political right.