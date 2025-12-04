Trump Endorses Retiring Rep. Nehls' Twin for His Seat

President Donald Trump wants Texas’ 22nd Congressional District to remain all in the Nehls family.

Trump endorsed Rep. Troy Nehls’ identical twin brother, Trever, to fill his seat in a Truth Social post Thursday. Troy is retiring after serving three terms.

“He and his family are fierce advocates for our movement to Make America Great Again,” Trump wrote.

“As a former Fort Bend County Constable, and retired U.S. Army Colonel, Trever strongly supports our incredible Law Enforcement, Military, and Veterans, and knows the Wisdom and Courage it takes to Ensure LAW AND ORDER,” Trump added.

“In Congress, Trever will work hard to Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Champion Election Integrity, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump continued.

Troy, a former longtime law enforcement officer, announced Saturday that he will not seek another term in Congress, saying he plans to "return home" after the current Congress ends to focus on his family.

Rep. Nehls said the choice came after conversations with his wife and daughters over the Thanksgiving holiday. Nehls, a vocal ally of Trump, said he called the president before making the announcement to explain his plans.

Trever announced he was entering the race soon after his brother announced his retirement.

“District 22 needs a Representative who will follow in Troy’s footsteps and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump to defend our conservative values, secure the border, protect our families, and oppose the reckless and radical agenda that Democrats continue to press upon the American people,” Trever said.

“I’m ready to take up that fight.”

Trever has a history of succeeding his brother.

He succeeded Troy as Fort Bend County constable in 2013 and won the Republican nomination to replace him as the county’s sheriff in 2020 but was defeated in the general election.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as Solid Republican.