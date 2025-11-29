GOP Rep. Troy Nehls to Step Down, Citing Family Priorities

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, a former longtime law enforcement officer, announced Saturday that he will not seek another term in Congress, saying he plans to "return home" after the current Congress ends to focus on his family.

In a statement released Saturday, Nehls framed the decision as the culmination of three decades of public service that began in uniform and continued through six years representing southeast Texas.

He cited more than 30 years in law enforcement — including work as a police officer, constable, and Fort Bend County sheriff — along with his Army service, as he described stepping away from elected office.

Nehls said the choice came after conversations with his wife and daughters over the Thanksgiving holiday. The congressman, who has built a national profile as a vocal ally of President Donald Trump, added that he called Trump before making the announcement to explain his plans.

The retirement sets up an open-seat contest in Texas' 22nd Congressional District, a politically competitive suburban seat south and southwest of Houston.

Nehls, first elected in 2020, has been a reliable conservative vote and a frequent backer of Trump-era immigration and law-and-order priorities. He currently serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and has been active on aviation and border-related legislation in the 119th Congress.

In his statement, Nehls struck a valedictory tone, calling his years of military, law enforcement, and congressional service "the honor of my life" and thanking constituents for their trust and prayers.

Party leaders in Texas are expected to move quickly to recruit candidates for the GOP nomination, with multiple Republican hopefuls likely to view the seat as winnable in 2026.

Democrats have also targeted the district in recent cycles, and Nehls' departure could intensify national attention on the race.

Nehls did not announce any future plans beyond leaving Congress, but emphasized that his priority is family and returning to private life after this term.