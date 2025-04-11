Texas Rep. Nehls Sues Feds After Office Intrusion

Rep. Troy Nehls has filed a $2.5 million lawsuit against the federal government, specifically the U.S. Capitol Police. The lawsuit alleges a Capitol officer illegally entered the Texas Republican's Washington office and took pictures of notes relating to potential legislation. Nehls was not charged with a crime. But he said follow-up by Capitol police gave the clear impression of an intimidation attempt.

Nehls said his criticism of Capitol Police relating to the Jan. 6 protests were behind him being targeted by the department.

Nehls spelled out in the suit what he believed to be the reason: "Congressman Nehls, a Republican, was one of five congressmen selected by then Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to serve on a House Committee investigating the events of January 6th. He was a vocal critic of the Capitol Police and its leadership’s failures in relation to the events that occurred on January 6th. In particular, he strongly criticized a Capitol Police officer’s shooting of Ashli Babbitt, referring to it as legally indefensible and calling for a grand jury investigation of the officer."

Politico reported that Capitol Police denied the allegations when Nehls went to the department to raise initial objections over the incident. An inspector general found no validity to Nehls' complaint.

The Texas Republican said in a news release, "This goes much deeper than an unethical entry into my office by Capitol police. This is a violation of Members' right to speech and debate, as well as a 4th amendment violation."

The case is pending before the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Texas.