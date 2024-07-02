WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Claims 'Total Exoneration' With High Court Ruling

Tuesday, 02 July 2024 05:27 PM EDT

Republican presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday celebrated the Supreme Court's ruling from a day earlier on presidential immunity, saying in a social media post it ends all of the "witch hunts against me."

"Total exoneration!" Trump said in the post to Truth Social.

His post came as Judge Juan Merchan postponed Trump's July 11 sentencing to Sept. 18 in the business records case in Manhattan; upcoming litigation will weigh how the High Court's ruling will impact the guilty verdict against Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

"It is clear that the Supreme Court's Brilliantly Written and Historic Decision ends all of Crooked Joe Biden's Witch Hunts against me, including the White House and DOJ Inspired Civil Hoaxes in New York. All of these Unfair Charges represent the worst level of Election Interference ever seen in our Country's long and storied History. It must be understood, that I was Totally and Completely Innocent from the beginning of this Giant and Highly Illegal Scam, long before the Supreme Court's Decision was released," Trump wrote.

Technically, the Supreme Court's ruling says presidents have immunity for official acts, a decision that kicks back to lower courts the issue of whether crimes that Trump is alleged to have committed fall under that umbrella. Rulings against Trump on official acts could wind up back before the Supreme Court down the road on that issue.

One Trump attorney told Newsmax on Tuesday that the evidence in the business records case warrants a retrial in light of the Supreme Court's decision.

"One of the aspects of the Supreme Court's opinion yesterday is holding that immune acts for which a president has immunity cannot be used as evidence to support the prosecution of, in this case, a former president, even for non-immune acts," attorney Will Scharf told Newsmax.

"The impact of the Immunity Ruling is a loud and clear signal for Justice in the United States. I am proud to be an American!" Trump concluded his post.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 02 July 2024 05:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

