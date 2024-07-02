Trump: Court Gave Special Counsel 'High Level Spanking'

Former President Donald Trump said the Supreme Court's presidential immunity ruling delivered a "high level spanking" to special prosecutor Jack Smith.

Smith's investigation led to President Joe Biden's Department of Justice charging Trump with trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled for the first time that former presidents have some immunity from prosecution, extending the delay in Smith's Washington criminal case against Trump and all but ending prospects the former president could be tried before the November election.

"A really bad day for Deranged Jack Smith, the wacko prosecutor used for Crooked Joe Biden's attack on his Political Opponent," Trump posted on Truth Social in Tuesday's early hours.

"Today, as in the past, the Supreme Court gave the Deranged One a high level SPANKING! His 'real' bosses, [former Assistant U.S. Attorney] Andrew Weissmann and [deputy Attorney General] Lisa Monaco, not to mention [Attorney General] Merrick Garland, whose once great reputation has been shattered by these Thugs, and his constant defense of Crooked Joe, must be furious at him."

The former president then added, "Garland ought to call an end to this never ending HOAX, and let people focus on bringing back Greatness to America!"

Soon after the high court announced its ruling in the presidential immunity case, Trump took to Truth Social to call the decision a "BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!"

He later said the court's opinion should end all of the legal cases he's facing.

"Today's Historic Decision by the Supreme Court should end all of Crooked Joe Biden's Witch Hunts against me, including the New York Hoaxes – The Manhattan SCAM cooked up by [George] Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, Racist New York Attorney General Tish James' shameless ATTACK on the amazing business that I have built, and the FAKE Bergdorf's 'case.' PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!" Trump posted.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee in this year's election, Trump is expected to capture the nomination formally at the July 15-18 GOP convention in Milwaukee.