Trump: Always Been a Fan of Tim Cook

President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Apple's Tim Cook for being an "amazing manager and leader" following news the CEO will be stepping down.

In a morning post on Truth Social, Trump reflected on his long relationship with Cook, crediting the Apple chief with delivering results and steering the tech giant to unprecedented success.

"I have always been a big fan of Tim Cook," Trump wrote, adding that Cook "had an AMAZING career, almost incomparable," and calling him "an incredible guy."

Trump recounted how the relationship began with a call from Cook early in his first term, when the Apple CEO sought help with a significant business issue.

Trump said he intervened directly, avoiding what he described as costly and ineffective consultants.

"He makes these calls to me, I help him out (but not always, because he will, on occasion, be too aggressive in his ask!), and he gets the job done, QUICKLY," Trump wrote.

The praise came as Apple confirmed that Cook, 65, will step down later this year after more than a decade at the helm.

Cook will transition to executive chairman in September, with longtime company executive John Ternus set to take over as CEO.

Cook, who succeeded Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 2011, is widely credited with expanding the company's global reach and dramatically increasing its market value — which now hovers near $4 trillion.

During his tenure, Apple diversified its product lineup and strengthened its supply chain, cementing its dominance in the tech sector.

Apple's board hailed Cook's leadership as "unprecedented and outstanding," noting that he helped transform the company into one of the most valuable and influential businesses in the world.

Trump's remarks highlighted a pragmatic working relationship between the two men during his presidency.

The president noted that Cook reached out selectively but effectively, often securing solutions to complex regulatory or economic challenges.

The relationship also was an example of Trump's broader approach to working with American business leaders — prioritizing direct communication and results over bureaucracy.

Trump contrasted his hands-on style with what he described as the inefficiency of traditional consulting channels.

Cook's departure comes at a pivotal time for Apple, as the company faces increasing competition in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Analysts say Ternus, a longtime Apple engineer, will be under pressure to drive innovation and maintain the company's competitive edge.

Despite those challenges, Trump expressed confidence in Cook's legacy and future contributions.

"Tim Cook will go on and continue to do great work for Apple, and whatever else he chooses to work on," Trump said.

As Apple prepares for a leadership transition, Cook leaves behind a record of sustained growth and global influence — achievements that even critics acknowledge have reshaped the modern tech landscape.

AFP contributed to this report.