Navarro: Tim Cook 'Lied Through His Teeth' About US iPhone Production

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro accused Apple CEO Tim Cook of “lying through his teeth” about shifting iPhone production to the United States, saying the tech chief made similar promises during President Trump’s first term but failed to follow through.

Navarro told The Post’s Miranda Devine on the latest episode of “Pod Force One” Wednesday Cook is “the king of evading tariffs.”

“We let him get away with it in the first term, because he promised he would basically bring his iPhone production here — or out of China — and he lied through his teeth,” said Trump’s senior counselor on trade and manufacturing.

“And he’s doing it again. That’s quite par for the course.”

When Devine asked whether U.S. manufacturing was experiencing a renaissance in Trump’s second term — noting Apple already operates domestic facilities and has pledged to expand — Navarro dismissed the company’s efforts.

“Not with Apple. I mean, they’re going to India, and to me, that’s not a whole lot better than being in China,” Navarro fired back. “But, that’s the exception, I think, that proves the rule.”

Trump has also criticized Cook — whom he has previously dubbed “Tim Apple” — for increasing production in India.

Last May, Trump threatened Apple with 25% tariffs if it did not shift more manufacturing back to the U.S.

A $3,500 iPhone

Some estimates have suggested a fully U.S.-made iPhone could cost as much as $3,500.

Weeks after Trump returned to the White House, Apple announced a $500 billion investment in the United States — a figure that has since grown to $600 billion over the past year.

The company said in February 2025 that it would expand facilities in Michigan, Texas, California, Arizona, Nevada, Iowa, Oregon, North Carolina and Washington, and build a new factory in Texas — a move it said would create up to 20,000 American jobs.

“Apple is deeply committed to the future of American manufacturing, and we’re proud to significantly expand our footprint in Houston with the production of Mac mini starting later this year,” Cook said in a Tuesday statement.

“We began shipping advanced AI servers from Houston ahead of schedule, and we’re excited to accelerate that work even further.”

Apple has also pledged that by the end of 2026, all new cover glass for the iPhone and Apple Watch will be manufactured at a facility in Kentucky.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dealt a setback to Trump’s global tariff agenda, ruling 6-3 that the president exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in imposing certain import duties to address trade imbalances.

Navarro argued the ruling leaves other tariff authorities intact.

“It did strike down the IEEPA tariffs, the emergency tariffs — it did not strike down 232, 301, 122, 338, all the different powers that the president has been delegated by Congress and can use,” he said.

'Silicon Valley Soap Opera'

Navarro, who last year called Apple’s overseas production “the longest-running soap opera in Silicon Valley,” said the administration has a “Plan B” to keep its trade strategy in place.

“We have $18 trillion of new investment pledged since the tariffs and because of the tariffs,” Navarro said on “Pod Force One.” “As President Trump has said, you don’t pay the tariffs if you produce here.”

Apple representatives did not respond to requests for comment.