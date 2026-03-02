Apple iPhone 17e Starts at Affordable $599

Apple Monday unveiled the iPhone 17e, a lower-priced addition to its smartphone lineup that will start at $599 and be available for pre-order beginning March 4, with in-store availability starting March 11.

The device, introduced from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, kicks off what Chief Executive Tim Cook has described as a week of major product announcements.

In a teaser posted on X ahead of the launch, Cook signaled “a big week ahead,” setting the stage for what analysts expect to be multiple hardware reveals over three days.

Apple said the iPhone 17e starts with 256GB of storage — double the base capacity of its predecessor — at the same $599 entry price.

The model is powered by Apple’s latest A19 chip, built on advanced 3-nanometer technology, and features the company’s new C1X cellular modem, which Apple says delivers faster speeds and improved power efficiency.

The 6.1-inch device includes a Super Retina XDR display with an updated Ceramic Shield front cover designed for greater durability and reduced glare. It also supports MagSafe for faster wireless charging and compatibility with a wide range of accessories.

On the camera front, the iPhone 17e is equipped with a 48-megapixel Fusion system capable of shooting high-resolution photos and 4K video in Dolby Vision. The camera also offers a 2x telephoto capability, allowing users to zoom with optical-quality results.

Apple said the phone supports satellite-based features — including emergency messaging and roadside assistance — for use outside traditional cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.

The launch comes as Apple seeks to defend its position in a fiercely competitive global smartphone market, where rivals continue to roll out feature-rich devices at aggressive price points.

By pairing updated performance and expanded storage with a sub-$600 starting price, Apple is aiming to appeal to cost-conscious consumers while keeping them within its broader ecosystem.

In addition to the iPhone 17e, Apple is widely expected to announce updates to its iPad lineup and potentially introduce new Mac models as part of its multi-day product showcase.

With reporting by Reuters.