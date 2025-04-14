Trump Considers Deep Cuts to State Department

The Trump administration might make major budget cuts to the State Department, including eliminating programs that promote democracy, support educational and cultural exchanges, fight drug trafficking, and assist U.N. peacekeeping efforts, according to a document obtained by Politico.

The proposed budget for fiscal 2026 includes just $28.4 billion for all activities carried out by the State Department, a decline of 48% from funding approved by Congress for 2025.

The document assumes the U.S. Agency for International Development has fully become part of the State Department. Cuts would include 54% in humanitarian assistance and 55% in global health funding.

Funding for the United Nations, NATO and 20 other organizations would end, according to the document. The administration is also considering closing up to three dozen U.S. diplomatic posts around the world.

It's unclear whether such cuts would gain approval in the Republican-controlled Congress.

The report comes the same day Pete Marocco, a State Department official who oversaw the dismantling of USAID, left the department after less than three months. According to The Wall Street Journal, Marocco sometimes disagreed with Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s scale and implementation of foreign aid cuts.