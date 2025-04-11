State Dept Urges Staffers to Report Anti-Christian Bias

State Department employees have been ordered to report on coworkers who display "anti-Christian bias," Politico reported Friday.

The instruction aligns with President Donald Trump's Feb. 6 executive order "to protect the religious freedoms of Americans and end the anti-Christian weaponization of government."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is a member of a task force, created by the executive order, to eradicate anti-Christian bias.

The two-year task force, chaired by Attorney General Pam Bondi, is assigned to review and "identify any unlawful anti-Christian" actions under the Biden administration, change any objectionable policies, and recommend steps to rectify any past failures.

A copy of an internal cable obtained by Politico said the State Department will work with the task force to collect information "involving anti-religious bias during the last presidential administration" and will use anonymous employee report forms to collect examples of anti-Christian bias.

"Reports should be as detailed as possible, including names, dates, locations (e.g., post or domestic office where the incident occurred," the cable read, Politico reported.

The cable added that the department will collect examples of anti-religious bias on all forms.

The task force will meet around April 22 to discuss its initial findings, Politico reported.

Trump's executive order said Biden-era equal-employment officials sought to "force Christians to affirm radical transgender ideology against their faith" and that another department "sought to drive Christians out of the foster-care system."

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 6, Trump announced a trio of moves in his administration to "bring back faith" in America, including a White House faith office, a religious liberty commission, and the task force targeting anti-Christian bias within the federal government.

"The mission of this task force will be to immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ — which was absolutely terrible — the IRS, the FBI, terrible, and other agencies," Trump said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.