Netanyahu Surprised by Trump's Lebanon Remarks

Israel sought clarification from the White House following a statement by President Donald Trump in which he said Israel had been "prohibited" from carrying out airstrikes in Lebanon, according to a U.S. official and another source familiar with the matter who spoke with Axios.

Trump on Friday said Israel "will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!"

He also told Axios that "Israel has to stop. They can't continue to blow buildings up. I am not gonna allow it."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reportedly "stunned and alarmed" by Trump's statement and learned of it from the media.

A U.S. official later clarified Trump's remarks, telling The Times of Israel that the "ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel clearly states that Israel will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets but preserves its right to self-defense against planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks."

Israeli officials moved quickly to engage their American counterparts, seeking to determine whether the president's statement represented a formal policy position or was intended as a broader political message.

A 10-day truce began in Lebanon on Friday that could pause fighting between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group and boost attempts to extend the ceasefire between Iran, the United States, and Israel after weeks of devastating war.

Trump announced the agreement as a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. However, Israel has not been fighting with Lebanon itself, but rather with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants inside the country, who were not formally part of the agreement.

The United States has long supported Israel's security efforts.

Netanyahu said he agreed to the ceasefire "to advance" peace efforts with Lebanon, but said Israeli troops would not withdraw.

Israeli forces have engaged in fierce battles with Hezbollah in the border area as they pushed into southern Lebanon to create what officials have called a "security zone." Netanyahu, in his video address, said it will extend six miles into Lebanon.

"That is where we are, and we are not leaving," he said.