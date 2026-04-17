Meta Touts VA Partnership for VR Therapy, AI Glasses

Meta Platforms is highlighting its growing partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs, pointing to virtual reality therapy programs and AI-enabled glasses designed to assist injured veterans.

Details about the scope of the collaboration remain unclear.

Meta President and Vice Chair Dina Powell McCormick, speaking in a recent Fox Business interview, pointed to the company's work with veterans as an example of how its technology is "transforming lives," including for those who have lost their sight.

Powell McCormick cited the case of Gulf War veteran Don Overton, who was blinded after a blast injury while serving with the 82nd Airborne Division in Iraq. In a video segment aired during the interview, Overton said Meta's AI-powered glasses have helped him regain independence, allowing him to navigate daily life and even read menus while dining out.

"To see him using the Meta glasses … it not only gave him his eyesight back, it gave him his dignity," Powell McCormick said, adding that the company is "excited to scale that program with wounded veterans."

Publicly available information shows Meta has partnered with the VA primarily to expand the use of virtual reality technology across medical centers, particularly for therapeutic applications.

Reports indicate the initiative is being deployed at dozens of VA facilities, with some estimates putting the rollout at roughly 45 sites, often in collaboration with third-party providers that develop immersive healthcare content.

The VA has been a major adopter of immersive technology before Meta's involvement. According to the agency's Innovation Ecosystem, more than 170 VA medical centers have used virtual reality and related tools, with thousands of headsets deployed nationwide.

Those programs have focused on a range of clinical uses, including pain management, mental health treatment such as post-traumatic stress disorder, and physical rehabilitation.

The technology is often used as a non-pharmacological option, allowing patients to engage in guided environments designed to reduce pain or simulate real-world scenarios as part of therapy.

Meta's hardware, including its Quest virtual reality headsets, has been integrated into some of these efforts as the company expands beyond its core social media business into healthcare and wearable technology.

Separately, Meta's AI-enabled glasses have been used in blind rehabilitation settings tied to the VA, including through collaborations with organizations such as the Blinded Veterans Association. The glasses use built-in cameras and artificial intelligence to describe surroundings, read text, and respond to voice prompts.

However, neither Meta nor the VA has publicly detailed the full scope of any formal deployment of the glasses across VA facilities, including how widely they are being used or whether they are part of a broader procurement program.

Meta and the VA did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.