Trump Announces Speaker Line Up for First Rally of New Year

Former President Donald Trump announced the program speakers Tuesday for his first 2022 rally in the battleground state of Arizona.

Scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, the rally will be held at Canyon Moon Ranch, located at 20585 E. Water Way in Florence, Arizona, according to a release from the rally’s organizers.

A continuation of Trump’s “effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters” the former president will be joined by endorsed candidates and members of the Arizona congressional delegation, including gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and state Rep. Mark Finchem, who is running for secretary of state for Arizona.

“I am thrilled to share a stage with my friend President Trump on Jan. 15,” Lake said in a statement. “I can’t think of a better way to start off the year of the Red Tsunami than a MAGA Rally with all of the great patriots of Arizona.”

U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko, as well as state Republican Party Chair Dr. Kelli Ward will also be in attendance.

Additionally, Trump advisers Dr. Alveda King and Boris Epshteyn, as well as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell are scheduled to appear.

Trump is heading to the Grand Canyon State after having lost it to President Joe Biden in 2020 by little more than 10,000 votes.

Although Trump and his allies have claimed that voter fraud in several key battleground states, including Arizona, gave Biden the election, a Republican-backed review of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County found no proof that the election was stolen.

Gates are set to open at 8 a.m. and doors will open at 2 p.m., with the program of speakers scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. According to the rally’s organizers, Trump will take the stage at 7 p.m.