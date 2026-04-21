Va. OKs Congressional Map Change Seen as GOP Setback

Virginia voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment allowing the Democrat-controlled General Assembly to redraw the state's congressional map, a move Republicans warn could cement a lopsided partisan advantage in the House.

Newsmax called the race about 90 minutes after polls closed at 7 p.m. ET. Even though opposition to the measure was leading by about 36,000 votes when the race was called, most of the remaining votes were still in Democrat-leaning areas, including Fairfax County and Richmond.

The measure temporarily suspends Virginia's bipartisan redistricting system and gives lawmakers authority to adopt new congressional districts through 2030.

Democrats have already passed a proposed map that could shift the state's 11-member congressional delegation from its current 6-5 Democrat edge to as much as a 10-1 advantage.

Republicans, including allies of President Donald Trump, had urged voters to reject the amendment, arguing it amounts to an aggressive partisan gerrymander that would dilute GOP representation and rural voting power.

Supporters argued during the campaign that the move was as a response to Republican-led redistricting efforts in other states.

But opponents said Virginia voters already approved a nonpartisan redistricting system in 2020 and warned that overturning it opens the door to tit-for-tat map drawing nationwide.

The referendum drew tens of millions of dollars in spending and became one of the most closely watched ballot fights in the country, with national implications for control of the House.

With voter approval now secured, the new map is expected to take effect ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, pending the outcome of ongoing legal challenges.