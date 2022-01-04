Trump to Host Fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago for Midterm Endorsements

Former President Donald Trump is slated to host a 2022 midterm election fundraiser on Feb. 23 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to an invitation obtained by The Hill on Tuesday.

The event, hosted by the super PAC Make America Great Again, Again, will boost support and money for candidates he has endorsed in the current cycle, featuring a ''select group'' who will be attending. The invitation assured that a list of candidates would be ''distributed soon.''

Tickets to the dinner portion of the fundraiser start at $3,000 per person or $5,000 per couple. Those who donate $125,000 will be able to attend all of the day's events, including a photo and a private dinner with Trump.

According to statistics compiled by FiveThirtyEight, Trump is endorsing a more significant number of candidates far earlier than in the past and betting on riskier primary decisions.

As of Dec. 7, the former president had endorsed 46 candidates in Republican primaries to fill roles in the U.S. Senate and House, as well as state governorships — more than three times the number endorsed by the end of December 2019 for the 2020 election cycle.

So far in the 2022 cycle, Trump has endorsed 21 nonincumbents in contested Republican primaries, or roughly 46% of his total endorsements. By comparison, the former president endorsed only 25 nonincumbents in the 2020 cycle, about 22% of his total endorsements.