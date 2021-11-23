Trump Zeros in on His 2024 Map

Former President Donald Trump is targeting five states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — which are key to his hopes of recapturing the White House in 2024, Politico reported.

The five states, which delivered 73 electoral votes, flipped for Joe Biden in 2020.

Now, Trump and his team are concentrating on winning them back.

Politico noted that Trump has held four rallies and endorsed dozens of candidates so far in those states.

And Trump’s super PAC, "Make America Great Again, Again!" recently polled a Trump-Biden contest in the five states.

The polls revealed Trump led Biden in Arizona by 8 percentage points, Georgia by 3 points, Michigan by 12 points, Pennsylvania by 6 points, and Wisconsin by 10 points.

A copy of the poll results was obtained by Politico.

The website noted the poll showed that Georgia is consistently the tightest state between Trump and Biden, while Michigan and Wisconsin appear to be leaning the most heavily toward Trump or away from Biden.

"Poll after poll clearly demonstrates that former President Donald Trump is still the 800-pound gorilla in the GOP and would be its 2024 nominee should he run," said Tony Fabrizio, a top GOP pollster who conducted the surveys.

Fabrizio, who confirmed the numbers for Politico, did not provide them to the outlet.

"This new data clearly shows that today the voters in these five key states would be happy to return Trump to the White House and send Biden packing," Fabrizio said.

The pollster surveyed voters in the five states on 10 different issues, including gun control, immigration, Afghanistan, and the economy. According to the results, Trump is ahead of the president on all of them.

The polls also found that Trump is more trusted than Biden to deal with the rebuilding of U.S. infrastructure.

Trump said in a Fox News interview on Nov. 8 that he "probably will announce" his decision on whether or not to run for the White House in 2024 after the midterm elections next year.

Meanwhile, Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday.

Psaki's remark comes amid a slew of concerns from Democrats on whether Biden would run for reelection, according to The Hill.

"That's his intention," Psaki said of the president's plans.