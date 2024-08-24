Trump Pollster: Post-DNC Bump Superficial, Race Is 'Tied'

Vice President Kamala Harris is going to see the obligatory "2 to 3 point bump" after the Democratic National Convention, but the race is "fundamentally tied," according to a Trump campaign pollster memo.

"These bumps do not last," pollster Tony Fabrizio and Travis Tunis wrote this week in a confidential memo shared by the Trump-Vance campaign Saturday. "The other thing to keep in mind is that while the media is going to focus on the national polls, we need to keep our eye on the ball — that is the polling in our target states."

The target states are the key battlegrounds of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Wisconsin as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump seeks to get their Electoral College votes in the GOP column this November.

"Our goal is to get to 270 and winning these states is how we do it," the memo concluded. "We'll let the media make mountains out of molehills, while we keep driving forward, sticking to our winning plan of getting [former] President [Donald] Trump reelected."

The pollsters noted reminded they accurately pegged the media's "Harris honeymoon" giving her a bump after she was crowned the nominee over the primary-elected President Joe Biden.

"The honeymoon will be a manifestation of the wall-to-wall coverage Harris receives from the MSM [mainstream media]," the memo read, quoting the prediction that played out as projected. "The coverage will be largely positive and will certainly energize Democrats and some other parts of their coalition at least in the short term."

Now the campaign is projecting another move that will ultimately cover for a race that is "fundamentally tied."

"Don't be surprised to see Harris get a temporary 2 to 3 point bump," the memo concluded.

"We've certainly had a front row seat to the 'honeymoon,'" it read. "In fact, the media decided to extend the honeymoon for over four weeks now.

"The respected Media Research Center recently released an analysis of the media coverage of Kamala Harris and President Trump since Joe Biden dropped out. Their study found that 84% of the coverage of Kamala Harris was positive while 89% of the coverage of President Trump was negative.

"But even after all the fawning coverage of Harris and negative coverage of President Trump, we find this race fundamentally tied, particularly in the battleground states going into the DNC."