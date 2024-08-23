Kucinich to Newsmax: Insiders Tried to Undercut Trump Presidency

Former Ohio congressman and two-time Democratic presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich told Newsmax that "people from inside the government were trying to undercut" former president Donald Trump's presidency in a way that was "un-American."

"Whether you're a Democrat, Republican, or independent, when someone is elected president, the country is supposed to get behind him or her. And that didn't happen," Kucinich, former campaign manager for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recently suspended campaign, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Kucinich said Kennedy, who endorsed Trump after suspending his campaign Friday, tried to run inside the Democratic Party.

"He began his campaign as a Democrat — a Kennedy Democrat, nonetheless. The minute that he said that roadblocks were put in his way, the DNC [Democratic National Committee] immediately moved the Biden headquarters into the DNC headquarters," he said.

"And I will tell you, one of the landmark decisions that is reverberating through this whole election, the DNC decided in the primary there wouldn't be any debates."

Kucinich said that decision was in response to the known weaknesses of President Joe Biden.

"They knew he was done. They knew the weaknesses. And so what happened is they scheduled a debate before the convention, so that he could be pushed aside."

"Now, this whole process was aimed at blocking any real competition inside the Democratic Party," Kucinich said, calling the ways the DNC blocked Kennedy and other candidates from getting on the ballot "unbelievable."

