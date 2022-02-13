Trump Touts His Endorsements, Slams 'Low-Rated Political Shows'

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday took aim at ABC’s “This Week” after a political roundtable including Chris Christie, Donna Brazile and Sara Isgur suggested his endorsement of candidates “doesn’t do much to help them.”

“Could somebody please inform the low-rated political shows that plague our Sunday morning programming that my Endorsement of candidates is much stronger today than it was even prior to the 2020 Election Scam,” Trump said in a statement issued by his Save America PAC.

“I am almost unblemished in the victory count, and it is considered by the real pollsters to be the strongest endorsement in U.S. political history. There are plenty of existing politicians who wouldn’t be in power now were it not for my Endorsement (like the Old Crow!). The Fake News does everything within their power to diminish and belittle but the people know, and the politicians seeking the Endorsement really know!”

The "Old Crow" is a reference to Republican Senatate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, with whom Trump has butted heads.

Isgur, a writer at The Dispatch, said Republicans, need to think about what it means if “Donald Trump, the leader of the party, if his endorsement doesn't mean anything. These voters aren't following Donald Trump.”

Christie, the former New Jersey governor and Trump confidante, referenced Trump’s endorsement of former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in his challenge against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

“Last poll (Kemp) is beating David Perdue by seven points in Georgia and Stacey Abrams by five,” he said.

“That tells you something about what the endorsement means.”

An internal poll recently conducted by Perdue’s campaign showed the two Republican rivals deadlocked in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup before voters were told Perdue won Trump’s blessing.

Brazile, a Democratic strategist, said Trump “has caused chaos.”

“We know what happens when you take positions in the primary,” she said. “He's causing chaos and division within the Republican party. I think what the Republican party needs to figure out is whether or not they're going to be a party that stands for something or stands for the former president. That is the challenge. What you see in Washington is that people are afraid to step over that bright red line of challenging trump. Therefore, what they're doing is less than before.”