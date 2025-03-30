Trump Rips 'Radical Left Judges' Preventing Deportations

President Donald Trump took to social media on Sunday to assail “radical left judges” whom he says are preventing him from removing “dangerous and violent” illegal immigrants from the country.

Trump’s post to Truth Social comes in the wake of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s ruling on March 15 that temporarily prohibited the Trump administration from deporting alleged Venezuelans gang members under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to lift Boasberg’s order.

“People are shocked by what is going on with the Court System. I was elected for many reasons, but a principal one was LAW AND ORDER, a big part of which is QUICKLY removing a vast Criminal Network of individuals, who came into our Country through the Crooked Joe Biden Open Borders Policy!” Trump said in the post.

“These are dangerous and violent people, who kill, maim and, in many other ways, harm the people of our Country. The Voters want them OUT, and said so in Record Numbers. If it was up to District Judge Boasberg and other Radical Left Judges, nobody would be removed, the President wouldn’t be allowed to do his job, and people’s lives would be devastated all throughout our Country,” he added.

The Trump administration on Friday petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate Boasberg’s order. The petition requests an "immediate administrative stay" and was filed under the name of Trump in his official capacity as president and the administration.

The administration, using the Alien Enemies Act for the first time since World War II, deported hundreds of alleged Venezuela gang members, declaring the Tren de Aragua gang as an invading force. Boasberg's order included returning planeloads of the immigrants to the United States, which did not happen.

If the Supreme Court grants Trump's request, it will open a window for the administration to send people out of the country without a judge first hearing cases to determine if they are members of a gang.