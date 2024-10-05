WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | israel | iran | restraint

Trump: Israel Should Hit Iran's Nuclear Sites

Saturday, 05 October 2024 12:32 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden for urging Israel to show restraint in its response to Iran.

Biden said Wednesday that he will not support any Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear sites and called for the Jewish state to act “proportionally.”

The president’s comments came a day after Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel in response for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Lebanon-based militant group is backed by Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Iran would face consequences for the attack.

“I listened to Biden yesterday … they asked him, what do you think about Iran, would you hit Iran and he goes ‘as long as they don’t hit the nuclear stuff.’” Trump said on Friday, according to the New York Post. “That’s the thing you want to hit, right?”

“I think he’s got that one wrong,” Trump continued. “Isn’t that the one you’re supposed to hit? It’s the biggest risk we have, nuclear weapons.”

Trump made the remarks during a question and answer session with voters in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He has been campaigning and taking part in Hurricane Helene relief efforts following the devastation the storm brought to the area last week.

Former U.S. Ambassador John Bolton told Newsmax on Friday that Israel will consider Biden’s position on its response to Iran as “irrelevant” as long as the White House refuses to recognize that Iran — not its proxy terror groups — is the true enemy.

"I think what we're seeing is confusion in the Biden White House," Bolton told "Wake Up America." "They believed for 3½ years that they could talk Iran back into an agreement on the 2015 nuclear deal, a catastrophic mistake of the Obama administration."

Until the White House realizes Iran is the true threat, “their commentary is going to be irrelevant to Israel," Bolton said.

Saturday, 05 October 2024 12:32 PM
