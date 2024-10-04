WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: robert wilkie | joe biden | iran | nuclear | israel | osama bin laden | benjamin netanyahu

Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Biden Also Said Don't Take Out Bin Laden

By    |   Friday, 04 October 2024 09:13 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's opposition to Israel striking Iran's nuclear sites is just another example of his getting things wrong in the Middle East, as he also was against killing terror leader Osama bin Laden, former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said on Newsmax on Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Wilkie told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," is the "one person capable" of taking out Iran's nuclear sites, and if his military did that, "he'd be striking a blow for western civilization and he's saving his nation for the future."

His comments were in response to former U.S. Ambassador John Bolton, who spoke out Thursday about Biden's comments on Israel's potential reaction.

Earlier this week, Biden said he wouldn't support an Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites in response to the Iranian missile attack on Tuesday, and urged Israel to act "proportionally" in its response.

Netanyahu has vowed that Iran will be punished after it fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel.

"By the way, Joe Biden also said 'Don't take out bin Laden,'" Wilkie said.

A team of Navy SEALS killed bin Laden on May 2, 2011, after debate among then-President Barack Obama's top advisers about the attack, with Biden calling for more information and holding out against the death strike, reports The Washington Post in a fact-checking article about the remarks Biden, as Obama's vice president, had made at the time.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
President Joe Biden's opposition to Israel striking Iran's nuclear sites is just another example of his getting things wrong in the Middle East, as he also was against killing terror leader Osama bin Laden, former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said on Newsmax.
robert wilkie, joe biden, iran, nuclear, israel, osama bin laden, benjamin netanyahu, missiles
284
2024-13-04
Friday, 04 October 2024 09:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved