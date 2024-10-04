Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Biden Also Said Don't Take Out Bin Laden

President Joe Biden's opposition to Israel striking Iran's nuclear sites is just another example of his getting things wrong in the Middle East, as he also was against killing terror leader Osama bin Laden, former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said on Newsmax on Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Wilkie told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," is the "one person capable" of taking out Iran's nuclear sites, and if his military did that, "he'd be striking a blow for western civilization and he's saving his nation for the future."

His comments were in response to former U.S. Ambassador John Bolton, who spoke out Thursday about Biden's comments on Israel's potential reaction.

Earlier this week, Biden said he wouldn't support an Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites in response to the Iranian missile attack on Tuesday, and urged Israel to act "proportionally" in its response.

Netanyahu has vowed that Iran will be punished after it fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel.

"By the way, Joe Biden also said 'Don't take out bin Laden,'" Wilkie said.

A team of Navy SEALS killed bin Laden on May 2, 2011, after debate among then-President Barack Obama's top advisers about the attack, with Biden calling for more information and holding out against the death strike, reports The Washington Post in a fact-checking article about the remarks Biden, as Obama's vice president, had made at the time.

