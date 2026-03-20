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Trump: There Are No Leaders in Iran Left to Talk To

By    |   Friday, 20 March 2026 12:21 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said Friday that ongoing strikes have effectively wiped out Iran’s leadership, leaving the U.S. with no one to negotiate with as the conflict continues.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said “there’s nobody to talk to” after U.S. and Israeli strikes killed multiple senior Iranian officials.

“Their leaders are all gone. The next set of leaders are all gone. And the next set of leaders are mostly all gone. And now nobody wants to be a leader over there anymore,” he said.

Trump suggested the loss of leadership has made diplomacy difficult, saying, “We’re having a hard time, we want to talk to them and there’s nobody to talk to.”

He added, “We have nobody to talk to, and you know what? We like it that way.”

The war intensified last month after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in a missile strike, an escalation that has fueled continued fighting with no clear end in sight.

Reuters contributed to this report

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President Donald Trump said Friday that ongoing strikes have effectively wiped out Iran's leadership, leaving the U.S. with no one to negotiate with as the conflict continues. Speaking at the White House, Trump said "there's nobody to talk to" after U.S. and Israeli strikes...
trump, iran, leaders
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2026-21-20
Friday, 20 March 2026 12:21 PM
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