Netanyahu, Leaders Wish Giuliani Recovery

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has a long list of people cheering for his recovery on social media as he remains in critical condition at a Florida hospital.

"Sara and I pray for Rudy Giuliani's complete and speedy recovery. He was a great mayor and is an amazing friend of Israel and the Jewish people," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on X. "Stay strong Rudy!"

Giuliani has been removed from a ventilator and is now breathing on his own, marking a significant step forward in his recovery, according to a source close to the family.

While his condition continues to be classified as critical, doctors are said to be cautiously optimistic as they monitor his progress in the intensive care unit.

Former New York Gov. George Pataki, who worked alongside Giuliani, said he was praying for his friend.

"We worked together well and helped rebuild New York by reducing crime, reforming welfare, cutting taxes, restoring our parks, and standing shoulder to shoulder after September 11th," Pataki said on X. "Wishing him strength and a full recovery."

Medical staff have reportedly observed measurable improvements, including Giuliani regaining consciousness and demonstrating the ability to engage in limited conversations with hospital staff and family members.

These developments, while still fragile, have offered a degree of hope to those closest to him.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he wished the former mayor a speedy recovery.

"He's been a fixture in our city's politics and public life for so many years. And I know that many New Yorkers ⁠are concerned by the reports that he's in critical condition," Mamdani said.

"I hope that his recovery is steady, and I hope that his family finds peace in one another during this time," Mamdani added.

Other leading conservative figures expressed their support for Giuliani to make a full recovery as well.

"Rudy Giuliani is a great man," radio host Mark Levin said. "We pray for him."

"Mayor Rudy Giuliani was the most transformative figure in the history of NY City politics. He pulled off an economic and public safety miracle in a relatively short amount of time, and the city rose from the dead," former Deputy Director of the FBI Dan Bongino wrote on X.

"I worked for the NYPD during the end of his second term. It was the honor of a lifetime," he added. "I pray he pulls through this. The world needs more of him."

"Prayers up," said media personality Benny Johnson.

Giuliani, 81, was rushed to a West Palm Beach hospital Saturday after suffering respiratory distress. Doctors found pneumonia in both lungs.

He was quickly put on a ventilator and entered into the ICU.

Giuliani rose to national prominence during his tenure as mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001, particularly for his leadership in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

He has suffered serious lung issues as a result of his actions and exposure relating to Sept. 11.

The unnamed source said, "He's not out of danger yet — but he's improving and fighting, and that means everything right now."