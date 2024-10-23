WATCH TV LIVE

YouGov Poll: Harris Leads Trump by 2 Points Nationally

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 09:25 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump nationally by 2 percentage points among registered voters according to an Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday.

Harris leads Trump 48%-46% among registered voters with 3% still undecided. Among likely voters, Harris’ lead increases from 49%-46%. When asked, regardless of prefered candidate, who the respondents felt would win the election, 39% felt Trump would win compared to 36% for Harris with 25% not sure.

The survey also found:

  • 65% feel the country is on the wrong track.
  • Only 38% are extremely enthusiastic about voting in this coming election.
  • 41% plan to vote in person on Election Day.
  • 30% felt they were better off four years ago.

The survey was conducted on Oct. 19-22 among 1,422 registered voters and carries a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 09:25 PM
