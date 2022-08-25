Trump Slams Biden for Saying He Had No Advance Warning About Raid

Former President Donald Trump ripped into President Joe Biden for claiming that the White House had no advance notice about the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump made his remarks in a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday.

He wrote: "Joe Biden said he knew nothing about the Break-In of Mar-a-Lago or, the greatest political attack in the history of the U.S. Does anybody really believe this???"

Biden had said on Wednesday that he was not given a heads-up by the Justice Department or Attorney General Merrick Garland about the Aug. 8 raid.

"I didn't have any advance notice," Biden said when asked by a reporter after announcing his student debt relief plan at the White House Wednesday. "None, zero — not one single bit."

Minutes earlier Trump had proclaimed his innocence in another Truth Social post.

He wrote: "Even though I am as innocent as a person can be, and despite MY campaign being spied on by the Radical Left, the FISA COURT being lied to and defrauded, all of the many Hoaxes and Scams that were illegally placed on me by very sick & demented people, and without even mentioning the many crimes of Joe and Hunter Biden, all revealed in great detail in the Laptop From Hell, it looks more and more like the Fake News Media is pushing hard for the Sleaze to do something that should not be done!"

And in three other posts, Trump wrote: "The Radical Left Democrat prosecutors are illegally trying to circumvent, for purely political gain, the Presidential Record's Act, under which I have done absolutely nothing wrong. It can not be circumvented, for me or any other President. They illegally Raided my home, and took things that should not have been taken. They even broke into my safe, an unthinkable act!"

And he added: "Presidential Records Act! The Justice Department and FBI are 'leaking' at levels never seen before — and I did nothing wrong!!!"