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Tags: trump | energy | waiver | shipping | oil

Trump Extends Waiver to Cut Energy Costs

Friday, 24 April 2026 08:47 AM EDT

President Donald Trump granted a 90-day extension to a shipping waiver that makes it easier to move oil, fuel and fertilizer around ‌the United States, the White House ​said on Friday, the latest effort to curb rising energy costs linked to ⁠the war with Iran.

The decision adds ​roughly three months to the existing waiver that was ⁠set to expire on May 17, enabling foreign-flagged vessels to move commodities between U.S. ports through mid-August.

White House spokeswoman ‌Taylor Rogers confirmed on Friday that ​Trump had issued ‌the extension.

"This waiver extension provides both certainty and stability for ‌the U.S. and global economies," Rogers said.

The Jones Act has long been a flashpoint ⁠between competing economic and national ‌security priorities. ⁠Supporters, including U.S. shipbuilders, maritime unions and some lawmakers, argue ⁠the law ⁠is critical to maintaining a domestic shipping industry and merchant marine ‌that can support military logistics and national security.

But critics — including energy producers, refiners and agricultural groups — say ‌the ​requirement to use ‌U.S.-built and -crewed vessels sharply raises shipping costs and limits capacity, particularly during disruptions, ​driving up prices for fuel and other goods.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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President Donald Trump granted a 90-day extension to a shipping waiver that makes it easier to move oil, fuel and fertilizer around the United States, the White House ​said on Friday, the latest effort to curb rising energy costs linked to ⁠the war with Iran. The decision...
trump, energy, waiver, shipping, oil
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2026-47-24
Friday, 24 April 2026 08:47 AM
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