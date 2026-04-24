Trump Extends Waiver to Cut Energy Costs

President Donald Trump granted a 90-day extension to a shipping waiver that makes it easier to move oil, fuel and fertilizer around ‌the United States, the White House ​said on Friday, the latest effort to curb rising energy costs linked to ⁠the war with Iran.

The decision adds ​roughly three months to the existing waiver that was ⁠set to expire on May 17, enabling foreign-flagged vessels to move commodities between U.S. ports through mid-August.

White House spokeswoman ‌Taylor Rogers confirmed on Friday that ​Trump had issued ‌the extension.

"This waiver extension provides both certainty and stability for ‌the U.S. and global economies," Rogers said.

The Jones Act has long been a flashpoint ⁠between competing economic and national ‌security priorities. ⁠Supporters, including U.S. shipbuilders, maritime unions and some lawmakers, argue ⁠the law ⁠is critical to maintaining a domestic shipping industry and merchant marine ‌that can support military logistics and national security.

But critics — including energy producers, refiners and agricultural groups — say ‌the ​requirement to use ‌U.S.-built and -crewed vessels sharply raises shipping costs and limits capacity, particularly during disruptions, ​driving up prices for fuel and other goods.