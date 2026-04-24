Netanyahu Reveals Prostate Cancer Treatment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday he recently underwent treatment for prostate cancer, marking the first time the country's longest-serving leader has disclosed a cancer diagnosis.

Netanyahu, 76, revealed the condition while publicizing the results of his annual medical examination, CNN reported.

In a statement on social media, he said doctors discovered a malignant tumor measuring less than a centimeter during a follow-up check after prostate surgery in December 2024.

The Prime Minister's Office had previously announced the December procedure, which addressed an enlarged prostate.

Along with Friday's disclosure, the office released letters from Netanyahu's physicians confirming the diagnosis.

"This is an early detection of a very small lesion, with no metastases, as all other tests confirmed beyond any doubt," one letter said.

Netanyahu did not specify when the cancer was diagnosed, but a person familiar with the matter told CNN it occurred several months ago.

The source said Netanyahu began targeted radiation therapy about two and a half months ago and has since completed the treatment.

Netanyahu said he chose targeted radiation therapy and that "the spot disappeared completely."

"Thank God, I am healthy," Netanyahu said. "I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated."

He also said he delayed releasing his annual medical report by about two months to prevent the information from being used as propaganda by Iran.