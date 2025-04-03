Trump Freezes $510M to Brown Over Antisemitism Probe

The Trump administration is freezing $510 million in federal funds allocated to Brown University, pending a review into the Ivy League school's response to campus antisemitism and its implementation of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, a senior official told the Daily Caller.

In February, the Department of Education warned 60 higher education institutions, including Brown, that action would be taken if the schools "do not fulfill their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students on campus."

Brown is currently under federal monitoring following an earlier civil rights investigation and a related agreement with the department.

An administration official told the Daily Caller that Brown's grant freeze follows the administration's earlier move to pause $210 million in funding to Princeton University amid a similar federal probe.

"The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better," Education Secretary Linda McMahon wrote in her February letter.

"U.S. colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by U.S. taxpayers. That support is a privilege, and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal anti-discrimination laws."

The investigation into Princeton stems from a complaint filed during the Biden administration.

In 2024, Biden's Department of Education opened a civil rights investigation after Zachary Marschall, editor-in-chief of Campus Reform, alleged that Princeton failed to respond to antisemitic incidents on campus adequately. His complaint focused on an Oct. 25, 2023, student walkout in support of Palestinians, during which demonstrators chanted, "Brick by brick, wall by wall, apartheid has got to fall."

Brown now joins a growing list of Ivy League universities under federal scrutiny.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration withdrew approximately $175 million from the University of Pennsylvania after it permitted men to compete in women's sports.

The administration also froze $400 million in federal funding to Columbia University, which later complied with several Education Department demands concerning its handling of antisemitism complaints.