Trump-Backed Staggs Gains in Utah Senate Race

Friday, 07 June 2024 04:12 PM EDT

The GOP race for U.S. Senate in Utah has narrowed and heated up with a field of four Republican candidates, including Trump-backed Riverton City Mayor Trent Staggs, whose numbers are climbing, polls show.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Staggs is the closest contender to Rep. John Curtis, who has maintained a lead before a June 25 primary election in the Senate race.

In a poll conducted May 22 to June 1 poll, Staggs received 22.4% of the vote to Curtis' 36.5%, according to statistics from the survey obtained by Newsmax.

A survey just a month earlier, shortly after the Utah GOP's state convention, Curtis was at 41% while Staggs — who beat Curtis in April's state convention — was second with 14.5%.

Curtis has been the front-runner since December. The winner only needs to secure a plurality of the vote to win. 

Staggs won the backing of former President Donald Trump in April. In a Truth Social post, the former President wrote that "Trent Staggs is 100% MAGA, and is running to fill The Mitt Romney, a Total Loser, Seat as the next Senator from the Great State of Utah!"

Friday, 07 June 2024 04:12 PM
