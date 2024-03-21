Rep. Gaetz to Join Trent Staggs for Utah Senate Town Hall

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is set to join forces with Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Trent Staggs, the mayor of Riverton, Utah, for a town hall in the state.

The event, scheduled for March 28 at 7 p.m., will take place at Riverton High School.

"I'm thrilled to have Congressman Gaetz coming to Utah. This election is about pushing back on the establishment politicians who have destroyed so much, and no one has fought the establishment more than Matt Gaetz," Staggs said.

Staggs is among several contenders vying for the Republican nomination for the Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Mitt Romney.

The roster of contenders includes Brent Hatch, son of the late Sen. Orrin Hatch, who held the seat for 42 years. Brent Hatch, is a seasoned trial lawyer and former associate White House counsel recognized for his staunch conservative stance and affiliations with the Federalist Society and the Republican National Convention.

Another contender is Republican Rep. John Curtis, who has represented Utah's 3rd District since 2017 and is a former mayor of Provo. The congressman had decided not to run, but reversed his decision in response to calls urging him to reconsider.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.