DOJ Pushes Ahead on Trump's Second Amendment Agenda

The Department of Justice has a new task force geared to advancing Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

This happened on the heels of DOJ’s moving forward on a framework to allow gun ownership rights to be restored for some Americans who have been convicted of crimes. Perhaps the most highly publicized related case involved the actor Mel Gibson, who had his gun ownership rights restored after he pleaded no contest to charges he struck a girlfriend.

DOJ posted a statement from Attorney General Pam Bondi about the focus of the new task force.

“The Department of Justice’s new 2nd Amendment Task Force will combine department-wide policy and litigation resources to advance President Trump’s pro-gun agenda and protect gun owners from overreach,” the statement read.

On Monday, DOJ announced action to reverse a government policy of treating some firearms, typically handguns, that are fitted with a stabilizing brace, as a rifle to control or even outright ban their use.

Trump defended Second Amendment rights in a wide-ranging executive order in February, when he said, “Because it is foundational to maintaining all other rights held by Americans, the right to keep and bear arms must not be infringed.”

Bondi wrote in the Monday announcement that Americans should expect to see a major focus on gun rights. “The prior administration’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy unfairly targeted law-abiding gun owners and created an undue burden on Americans seeking to exercise their constitutional right to bear arms – it ends today.”