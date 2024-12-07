WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trahan | bomb | threat | target

Rep. Trahan Says She Was Target of Bomb Threat

Rep Trahan
(Getty Images)

By    |   Saturday, 07 December 2024 05:16 PM EST

On Saturday, Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., said she was the victim of a bomb threat, NBC News reported. The matter was brought to the attention of local police as well as the U.S. Capitol Police, who are conducting an investigation.

"This morning, I was made aware of a bomb threat targeting my family and me. I am grateful to the excellent officers at the Westford Police Department who responded swiftly to make sure we were safe and who are now working with the United States Capitol Police and  Massachusetts State Police regarding this incident," Trahan stated. "It's a good time to say the obvious: threats of violence and intimidation have no place in our country."

Westford Police Department Capt. Michael Breault said that upon learning of the threat, his department responded with officers to the congresswoman's home and notified Capitol Police. The police captain added that upon a search of the Trahan's home, no explosive device was found.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said that so far, the preliminary investigation points to the incident being "one of several unfounded threats against political figures across the country."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
On Saturday, Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., said she was the victim of a bomb threat, NBC News reported.
trahan, bomb, threat, target
186
2024-16-07
Saturday, 07 December 2024 05:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved