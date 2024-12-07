Rep. Trahan Says She Was Target of Bomb Threat

On Saturday, Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., said she was the victim of a bomb threat, NBC News reported. The matter was brought to the attention of local police as well as the U.S. Capitol Police, who are conducting an investigation.

"This morning, I was made aware of a bomb threat targeting my family and me. I am grateful to the excellent officers at the Westford Police Department who responded swiftly to make sure we were safe and who are now working with the United States Capitol Police and Massachusetts State Police regarding this incident," Trahan stated. "It's a good time to say the obvious: threats of violence and intimidation have no place in our country."

Westford Police Department Capt. Michael Breault said that upon learning of the threat, his department responded with officers to the congresswoman's home and notified Capitol Police. The police captain added that upon a search of the Trahan's home, no explosive device was found.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said that so far, the preliminary investigation points to the incident being "one of several unfounded threats against political figures across the country."