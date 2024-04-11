×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: capitol police | threats | congress | attorneys | hired | prosecute | intimidation

Attorneys Hired to Investigate Threats Against Lawmakers

By    |   Thursday, 11 April 2024 09:43 AM EDT

U.S. Capitol Police reportedly hired three attorneys to help prosecute those who threaten members of Congress amid growing intimidation aimed at Capitol Hill lawmakers.

The new hires were first reported by the New York Times and later by NBC News.

According to a January statement from the USCP, 8,008 threat assessment cases were investigated in 2023 — up from 7,501 cases in 2022 and slightly down from 8,613 in 2020.

The news outlets reported that 27% of the threats reported to federal prosecutors were prosecuted in 2023, when two of the three new attorneys were hired; the third prosecutor was hired this year.

Two of the three new hires are based in San Jose, California, and Tampa, Florida.

The three attorneys will help advise the Department of Justice Department on prosecuting suspects but won't prosecute cases, the news outlets reported.

Capitol Police have attributed rising levels of threats against members of Congress to people's false sense of anonymity on social media, NBC News reported. Capitol Police expect threats to keep rising this year with elections looming.

"With the political conventions, Member campaigns, and many issues being debated on Capitol Hill, this is going to be a very busy year for our special agents," Ashan M. Benedict, the assistant chief of protective and intelligence operations, said in a January statement from the agency.

The statement also said the agency will "continue to closely coordinate with the House and Senate Sergeant at Arms offices to enhance security for Members of Congress at their homes and at congressional events."

"The USCP and the Sergeant at Arms also offer security awareness training to Members and their staff," the statement added. "Their partnerships, along with assistance from local law enforcement agencies across the country, are extremely important to keep everyone safe."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. Capitol Police reportedly hired three attorneys to help prosecute those who threaten members of Congress amid growing intimidation aimed at Capitol Hill lawmakers.
capitol police, threats, congress, attorneys, hired, prosecute, intimidation, lawmakers
297
2024-43-11
Thursday, 11 April 2024 09:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved