Attorneys Hired to Investigate Threats Against Lawmakers

U.S. Capitol Police reportedly hired three attorneys to help prosecute those who threaten members of Congress amid growing intimidation aimed at Capitol Hill lawmakers.

The new hires were first reported by the New York Times and later by NBC News.

According to a January statement from the USCP, 8,008 threat assessment cases were investigated in 2023 — up from 7,501 cases in 2022 and slightly down from 8,613 in 2020.

The news outlets reported that 27% of the threats reported to federal prosecutors were prosecuted in 2023, when two of the three new attorneys were hired; the third prosecutor was hired this year.

Two of the three new hires are based in San Jose, California, and Tampa, Florida.

The three attorneys will help advise the Department of Justice Department on prosecuting suspects but won't prosecute cases, the news outlets reported.

Capitol Police have attributed rising levels of threats against members of Congress to people's false sense of anonymity on social media, NBC News reported. Capitol Police expect threats to keep rising this year with elections looming.

"With the political conventions, Member campaigns, and many issues being debated on Capitol Hill, this is going to be a very busy year for our special agents," Ashan M. Benedict, the assistant chief of protective and intelligence operations, said in a January statement from the agency.

The statement also said the agency will "continue to closely coordinate with the House and Senate Sergeant at Arms offices to enhance security for Members of Congress at their homes and at congressional events."

"The USCP and the Sergeant at Arms also offer security awareness training to Members and their staff," the statement added. "Their partnerships, along with assistance from local law enforcement agencies across the country, are extremely important to keep everyone safe."