WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tommy tuberville | va | veterans | budget

Sen. Tuberville Blames Biden, Harris for VA Crisis

By    |   Friday, 09 August 2024 01:17 PM EDT

The Department of Veterans Affairs under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has created a crisis of agency management that lawmakers cannot allow to be "swept under the rug," said Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

The department in mid-July told lawmakers it expects to be nearly $15 billion short of what it needs to pay for benefits and healthcare this year and next, partly because more veterans are using services than expected.

"Is this VA budget calamity due to gross mismanagement or incompetence or both?" Tuberville wrote in an opinion piece for the Independent Journal Review on Friday. "Before Congress passes another massive emergency supplemental to save the VA from itself, we need to get to the bottom of this failure."

Tuberville, a member of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs, is calling on panel chair Jon Tester, D-Mont., to immediately schedule an oversight hearing on the matter before a $3 billion supplemental funding package moves forward.

"No one wants veterans' benefits delayed, but Congress needs to get to the bottom of this before we burn more taxpayer dollars," Tuberville wrote in article.

The Senate, he said, "is now scrambling to move an emergency appropriations package that would keep the department afloat.

"What the Senate is not scrambling to do is to understand why the VA is saying they have shortfalls in the first place," Tuberville wrote. "No senator wants to delay benefits to veterans and dependents. But we also have a duty to protect the American taxpayers, and the VA clearly owes us an explanation."

Tuberville added: "These supplemental funding requests are proof of gross mismanagement of billions of taxpayer dollars by the Biden-Harris VA. In the private sector, if you mismanage funds to the tune of billions, you are likely to go out of business. More likely yet, you could go to prison.

"Fortunately for the Biden-Harris administration, mismanaging funds like this likely won't result in any negative repercussions for the bureaucrats who let it happen — unless Congress takes action."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Department of Veterans Affairs under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has created a crisis of agency management that lawmakers cannot allow to be "swept under the rug," said Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.
tommy tuberville, va, veterans, budget
333
2024-17-09
Friday, 09 August 2024 01:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved