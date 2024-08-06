Tuberville to Newsmax: Biden Admin Quick to 'Condemn,' Slow to Respond

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., criticized the Biden administration on Newsmax on Tuesday for its handling of military safety in volatile regions like Iraq, emphasizing the need for decisive action to protect American forces against increasing threats from Iranian-backed militias.

Tuberville, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, when asked how the military could safeguard its personnel in dangerous regions such as Iraq, on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," responded emphatically, "We've asked for two years. Why are we not getting answers? It's obvious the Biden-Harris administration has no answers. Blinken has no answers. We're going to get people killed, is what's going to happen." He stressed the urgency of the situation, adding, "All we do is we condemn, we condemn this, we condemn that — sooner or later, we either have to move people out or we're going to fight back."

Tuberville highlighted the importance of allowing U.S. forces to defend themselves, stating, "At the end of the day, we cannot put our people over there in harm's way and not let them protect themselves. We know where the missiles are coming from. We have great ISR [Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance]. We know exactly where they're coming from. They [Biden administration] won't tell anybody because they don't want to attack anybody back."

He drew a comparison to former President Donald Trump's decisive action, referencing the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, saying, "If President Trump was in office like he was when he killed Soleimani, that's exactly what you do. You go to the head of the snake."

Tuberville's comments come in the wake of a recent uptick in attacks on American forces in the region. On Monday, several U.S. personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at the al-Asad Airbase in Iraq. According to U.S. defense officials, the attack is part of a broader increase in strikes by Iranian-backed militias, as reported by ABC News.

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following the recent killings of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas' top political leader in Iran, both in suspected Israeli strikes. These groups are known to be supported by Iran, further complicating the security situation for U.S. forces in the region.

U.S. defense officials reported that troops at the al-Asad Airbase were still assessing the injuries and damage, with initial reports indicating that as many as seven military personnel and civilians were injured.

