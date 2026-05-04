Acting AG Blanche: DOJ Taking Aim at Food Prices

The Department of Justice will use every law enforcement tool available to address rising food prices, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Monday.

Prosecutors have reviewed more ⁠than 3 million documents and conducted interviews in their ongoing probe ⁠of the meat-packing industry, Blanche said at a press conference.

The DOJ is also planning to announce a "historic settlement" that will help the price of proteins, Blanche said without mentioning the companies involved.

The DOJ ⁠is scheduled to go ⁠to trial against data company Agri ⁠Stats ⁠soon in a case alleging its weekly reports on meat pricing and sales have enabled anticompetitive practices in the chicken, pork, and turkey industries.