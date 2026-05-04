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Tags: todd blanche | trump administration | food prices | cost of living | meat industry | agri stats

Acting AG Blanche: DOJ Taking Aim at Food Prices

Monday, 04 May 2026 12:25 PM EDT

The Department of Justice will use every law enforcement tool available to address rising food prices, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Monday.

Prosecutors have reviewed more ⁠than 3 million documents and conducted interviews in their ongoing probe ⁠of the meat-packing industry, Blanche said at a press conference.

The DOJ is also planning to announce a "historic settlement" that will help the price of proteins, Blanche said without mentioning the companies involved.

The DOJ ⁠is scheduled to go ⁠to trial against data company Agri ⁠Stats ⁠soon in a case alleging its weekly reports on meat pricing and sales have enabled anticompetitive practices in the chicken, pork, and turkey industries.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The ‌Department of Justice will use every law enforcement tool available to address rising food prices, acting ‌Attorney General Todd ​Blanche said on Monday.
todd blanche, trump administration, food prices, cost of living, meat industry, agri stats
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2026-25-04
Monday, 04 May 2026 12:25 PM
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