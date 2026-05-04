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Tags: germany | leipzig | driver | people | plow

2 Die as Car Plows Into Crowd in Leipzig, Germany

Monday, 04 May 2026 01:04 PM EDT

A driver plowed into people in the center of the German city of Leipzig on Monday, leaving two people dead, authorities said.

The city's fire service director, Axel Schuh, said that another two people were seriously injured and taken to hospitals. He said that about 20 additional people were "affected," without offering details.

Much about the incident remained unclear.

Mayor Burkhard Jung said authorities didn’t know of a motive. But he said that "there is no longer any danger … it is under control. The police have caught the suspected perpetrator."

Photos from the scene showed a silver car with a battered front after the incident, which happened at about 5 p.m.

The incident happened in Grimmaische Strasse, a street that leads into central Leipzig's shopping area.

Leipzig is located southwest of Berlin and has more than 630,000 inhabitants, making it one of the biggest cities in eastern Germany.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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A driver plowed into people in the center of the German city of Leipzig on Monday, leaving two people dead, authorities said.
germany, leipzig, driver, people, plow
149
2026-04-04
Monday, 04 May 2026 01:04 PM
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