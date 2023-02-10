×
Tags: tim scott | super pac | cory gardner | rob collins

Tim Scott Super PAC Stokes Rumors of Presidential Bid

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Friday, 10 February 2023 04:21 PM EST

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., recently selected a former GOP senator and a longtime GOP operative to co-chair his super PAC, a move that could signal intentions of a presidential bid.

Scott has tapped former Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, also the former chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and GOP strategist Rob Collins to co-chair Opportunity Matters Fund Action, which has raised more than $17 million so far, according to Axios

"I know firsthand what an inspirational leader and hardworking legislator Tim Scott is. He is an American optimist at a time our nation desperately needs one. That's why I'm proud to help him in any way I can," Gardner told Axios.

The outlet notes that Scott previously gave more than $21 million to his fellow GOP candidates during the last election season.

The senator, the only Black Republican in the Senate, is starting a listening tour in his home state next week commemorating Black History Month. He also plans to travel to Iowa the week after for an event about faith in America. These trips to two early primary states have also stoked rumors that Scott is preparing to run for the White House, according to NBC News.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 10 February 2023 04:21 PM
