Iranian Strikes Reportedly Caused More Damage to US Bases Than Disclosed

Iranian military strikes have caused more widespread damage to U.S. bases and equipment across the Middle East than publicly acknowledged, according to a weekend NBC News report citing officials familiar with internal assessments.

The report said attacks carried out since the start of U.S. and Israeli operations on Feb. 28 struck multiple military facilities in at least seven countries.

Targets included warehouses, command centers, aircraft hangars, satellite communications systems, runways, radar installations, and aircraft, according to the report.

Despite the deployment of advanced U.S. air defense systems, some strikes penetrated defenses. The report said even an Iranian F-5 aircraft was able to hit a target, highlighting potential vulnerabilities in base protection.

The Pentagon has not publicly disclosed the full scope of the damage. U.S. Central Command declined to comment on battle damage assessments, the report said.

Privately, some Republican lawmakers have expressed frustration over what they describe as a lack of transparency from defense officials.

"No one knows anything. And it's not for lack of asking," one congressional aide told NBC News. "We have been asking for weeks and not getting specifics, even as the Pentagon is asking for a record-high budget."

According to the report, repair costs are expected to run into the billions of dollars, though officials have not provided specific estimates.

The scale of the damage and the anticipated repair costs could reignite debate in Washington over the risks of maintaining U.S. military installations near adversaries such as Iran.

The Pentagon has not publicly detailed the extent of the damage, and lawmakers continue to press for more information as budget discussions move forward on Capitol Hill.