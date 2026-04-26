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Tags: japan | earthquake | north | sarabetsu | hokkaido

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes in Northern Japan

Sunday, 26 April 2026 08:44 PM EDT

A preliminary magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck northern Japan early Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.

The quake struck 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of the small town of Sarabetsu in Hokkaido at a depth of 81 kilometers (50 miles), according to the USGS.

Last Monday, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake off northern Japan sparked a short-lived tsunami alert and an advisory of a slightly higher risk of a possible megaquake for its coastal areas.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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A preliminary magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck northern Japan early Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.
japan, earthquake, north, sarabetsu, hokkaido
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2026-44-26
Sunday, 26 April 2026 08:44 PM
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