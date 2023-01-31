Sen. Tim Scott's Iowa Trip Fuels Speculation of 2024 Run

A planned trip to Iowa in February by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is sparking more speculation he may be thinking about a presidential bid in 2024, The Hill reported.

The Polk County, Iowa Republican Party is touting an address by Scott at the party's Lincoln dinner on Feb. 23.

"As a leader on tax reform, education and job training, and innovative ideas to reinvest in our nation's distressed communities, United States Senator Tim Scott brings a unique perspective to the United States Senate," the Republican group said on its website.

"Growing up mired in poverty in a single-parent household, Tim says that he is living his mother's American Dream, and through his Opportunity Agenda works every single day to ensure every American family has the opportunity to succeed."

According to The Hill, the event is increasing the talk that Scott is considering making a run for the White House in 2024 since Iowa holds the first-in-the-nation presidential caucus.

Scott made a number of trips to Iowa last year. His latest will come as other possible Republican presidential hopefuls have made their way to other early primary states, The Hill said.

Scott's planned trip comes as a Premise poll showed that former President Donald Trump, the only announced GOP candidate so far, is holding a 35-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the GOP's 2024 nomination.

The Premise poll found that former Vice President Mike Pence has 8% support, followed by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, each with 2%.

Scott received 1% support among the GOP respondents.