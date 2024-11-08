WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Tim Scott Launches Bid to Run NRSC

By    |   Friday, 08 November 2024 03:58 PM EST

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., announced his bid to run the National Republic Senatorial Committee, putting him in charge of the party's efforts to grow its majority in the upcoming midterm elections.

"Let's do this! I'm running for NRSC Chair because two years of a Republican agenda is good, but four years of success under Donald J. Trump is even better," Scott said in a statement. "That means the entire four years of his presidency will create low inflation, secure borders and safe streets, leading to a generation of American prosperity. With Donald J. Trump in the White House and Republicans leading the U.S. Senate, we will protect our majority in 2026 and create opportunities for all Americans."

Scott already has the backing of Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., the outgoing chair of the NRSC, who helped Republicans flip four seats, with two competitive races yet to be called.

"We took back the U.S. Senate in 2024, and there is no one I trust more to protect the majority in 2026 than Tim Scott," Daines said in a statement.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the incoming No. 2 Republican in the senate, also backed Scott in a statement.

Scott campaigned for candidates in battleground districts and his super PAC spent millions boosting candidates, The Hill reported.

Sens. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., and Katie Britt, R-Ala., turned down the role, The Hill reported.

Republicans must defend 20 seats in 2026, including races in Maine and North Carolina.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 08 November 2024 03:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

