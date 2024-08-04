Sen. Tim Scott Married Saturday in Charleston Ceremony

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., a longtime bachelor, and his interior designer, Mindy Noce, were married in Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday, taking their vows in a church filled with friends that included several of his GOP colleagues.

The couple was married by Pastor Greg Surratt in Mt. Pleasant at their home chapel at Seacoast Church, reports The Daily Mail.

They were engaged in January, with the announcement coming after Scott said during a town hall the previous September that he was dating a "lovely Christian girl." His comment came after he had declined to discuss his personal life for much of his 2024 presidential campaign.

He dropped out of the race that November, and is a strong supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

Trump on Saturday congratulated the couple on their wedding on his Truth Social, posting "Congratulations to my longtime friend, Senator Tim Scott and his beautiful bride, Mindy Noce, who were married today in the Great State of South Carolina. You have a GREAT future. God bless you both!"

Scott, who is 58-years old, and his bride, 47, were married in a Charleston ceremony and reception that featured several Charleston small businesses, including Creech's Florist, Rian Fuller Photography, and local cuisine from Hall's Chophouse.

Their guests included Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., James Lankford, R-Okla., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., as well as former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

Noce, a Charleston-area designer, has three adult children with her ex-husband. Scott, who has never been married, said he is excited to become a stepfather.

Noce told Fox News in June that mutual friends had tried to set them up on a date to play pickleball before they went together to a Bible study. She added that she believes their bond was "heaven sent" and that "God shows you the path."

She also said she ignores critics who claim they got engaged because he had been a presidential nominee and claimed they are "upset he is a black man."

Scott, meanwhile, said in an interview that he had been "praying for years" to find a wife. Noce, he added, is "attractive" and "laughs and understands the love of country and love [of] the Lord."